JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.79% of Catalent worth $513,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 10.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

