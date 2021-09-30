JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $494.50 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.32% of Lincoln Electric worth $494,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $7,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.14 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.