JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 445,591 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $615,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

