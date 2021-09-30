JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $536,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $54.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

