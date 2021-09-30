JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.83 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.45. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 108.21 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

