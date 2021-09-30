JUST Price Reaches $0.0628 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $142.00 million and approximately $47.25 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

