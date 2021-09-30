Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $160,209.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,161 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

