KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 194,493 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $45.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KB Financial Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

