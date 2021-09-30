KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 194,493 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $45.49.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
