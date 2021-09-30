KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 194,493 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $45.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,707,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 165,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

