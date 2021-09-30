KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 194,493 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $45.49.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
