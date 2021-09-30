KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 9.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 272.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.21 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

