Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $206.14 million and $17.78 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

