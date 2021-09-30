Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.27 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

