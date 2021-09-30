Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.50 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

WY opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

