Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.55 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

