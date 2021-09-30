Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

