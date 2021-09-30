Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

