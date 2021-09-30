Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 7,511 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW opened at $228.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

