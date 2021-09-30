Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.35 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,184,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

