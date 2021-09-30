Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.63 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

