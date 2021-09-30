Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.88 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,737.00 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,738.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,610.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,508.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

