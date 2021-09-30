Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

