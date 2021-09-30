Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

