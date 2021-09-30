Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.