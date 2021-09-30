Keybank National Association OH Has $10.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,380 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,474,000 after buying an additional 152,709 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.