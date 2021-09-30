Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,138 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,129,000 after buying an additional 96,942 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 162.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $3,742,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

