Keybank National Association OH Sells 12,525 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $86.79 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

