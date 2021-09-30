KeyCorp Trims Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Target Price to $44.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.