Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.44

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.44 and traded as high as C$32.24. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.06, with a volume of 652,406 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

