Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.