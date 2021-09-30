Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

