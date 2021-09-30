Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Shares Gap Down to $50.25

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.25, but opened at $49.19. Kirby shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 1,938 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

