Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.43

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $18.75. Kirin shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 28,369 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

