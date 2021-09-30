Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

