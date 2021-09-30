Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in Magna International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,237,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Magna International stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.