Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.
NYSE:KSS opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
