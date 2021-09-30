Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.