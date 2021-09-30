Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $53.66

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.66, but opened at $49.40. Kohl’s shares last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 79,681 shares.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

