Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $111.66 million and $2.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00242964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00118840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00157132 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000843 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,050,003 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

