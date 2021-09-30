Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €40.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

