Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 39,100 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $14,203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,774,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $7,181,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

