Korea Investment CORP Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after buying an additional 256,837 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Datadog by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after buying an additional 318,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -812.54 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,954,187 shares of company stock valued at $259,488,491. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

