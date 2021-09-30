Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 30,600 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.54 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,954,187 shares of company stock worth $259,488,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

