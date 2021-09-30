Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.86 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

