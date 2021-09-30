Korea Investment CORP Has $3.40 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

