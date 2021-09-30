Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

