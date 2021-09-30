Korea Investment CORP Purchases New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Novavax by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Novavax by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,501 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.92, for a total value of $1,574,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,664 shares of company stock valued at $28,563,989. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

