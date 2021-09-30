Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

