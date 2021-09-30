Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,400 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,871,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

