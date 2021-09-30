Korea Investment CORP Sells 46,100 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 119.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,844 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter worth $456,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 160.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 178,962 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

