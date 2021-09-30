Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $21.03

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $20.60. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

