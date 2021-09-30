Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $702.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $567.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $328.56 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

