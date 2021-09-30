Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $702.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lam Research stock opened at $567.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $328.56 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.75.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.